Protectt.ai raises $8.7 mn in funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Global expansion

Global expansion was on the cards even prior to the fundraise, and the company has already expanded into the Middle East with an office in Dubai that is expected to go live by the end of March. In the US, Protectt.ai expects to be fully operational by the first week of April. “The Middle East market is currently a very vacant market. In the US, we have some competition, there are some companies working in mobile apps cybersecurity," Mimani said. However, the company believes that it is an under-penetrated sector, giving it an opportunity to tap into the market.