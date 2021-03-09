Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Protest against Vizag Steel Plant privatisation throws traffic out of gear

Protest against Vizag Steel Plant privatisation throws traffic out of gear

Visakhapatnam: Police personnel detain the activists of Left party, Vizag steel plant workers union and various trade unions while trying to block the National Highway 16 during a protest against the privatization of the Vizag steel plant, in Visakhapatnam.
1 min read . 11:12 PM IST PTI

  • Workers of the steel plant, traders and some political parties blocked the National Highway atKurmannapalem junction from Tuesday morning under the aegis of the VisakhaUkku Parirakshana Porata Committee

VISAKHAPATNAM : Traffic on the national highway and other parts of the city was affected on Tuesday due to a protest against the privatisation of RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here.

Traffic on the national highway and other parts of the city was affected on Tuesday due to a protest against the privatisation of RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here.

Workers of the steel plant, traders and some political parties blocked the National Highway at Kurmannapalem junction from Tuesday morning under the aegis of the VisakhaUkku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Workers of the steel plant, traders and some political parties blocked the National Highway at Kurmannapalem junction from Tuesday morning under the aegis of the VisakhaUkku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Traffic came to a standstill and the movement of polling staff to booths for Wednesday's election was disrupted.

The agitating workers raised slogans against the Centre.

Traffic was diverted at various places in the city as a result of the protest, police said.

As many as 80 vehicles carrying polling staff, including presiding officers and APOs, and election material to polling stations in Gajuwaka were held up due to the road blockade and were later diverted via alternate routes.

Meanwhile, vehicles were stranded for hours due to the traffic blockade, police said.

The protestors said they would intensify the stir if the Union government did not withdrawits decision to privatise the plant.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Trade union leaders urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution against privatisation of VSP andlead an all-party delegation to the Centre.

Tension prevailed at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) premises as thousands of workers and trade union representatives picketed the administrative office.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.