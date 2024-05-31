Proxy advisor ISS urges Tesla shareholders to reject Elon Musk’s $56 billion compensation plan
ISS said the pay package, initially approved by shareholders in 2018, is not considered warranted. The opposition comes days after another prominent proxy adviser, Glass Lewis & Co., recommended investors vote down the Musk remuneration plan.
Tesla Inc. shareholders are being urged by proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services to reject Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s $56 billion compensation plan, setting up another hurdle for the electric carmaker’s board.