Proxy advisors call for Rashmi Saluja's ouster from Religare; co backs her
Summary
- Justifying their call for Saluja's ouster, proxy advisors InGovern and Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) said that the protracted battle between the Saluja-led management and the Burman family and the resultant litigation could be a distraction for the company's board.
Two leading proxy advisory firms have recommended Religare Enterprises investors Ltd (REL) to vote against giving a fresh five-year term on the company's board to chairperson Rashmi Saluja, further turning the odds against her re-appointment that was already hanging in the balance amidst her ongoing feud with the company's largest shareholders, the Burman family.