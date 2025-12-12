Proxy firm IiAS faults Rahul Bhatia’s leadership as IndiGo faces turbulence
Institutional Investor Advisory Services India has criticized IndiGo's promoter Rahul Bhatia for his perceived lack of executive leadership during the airline's recent operational crisis, which saw over 4,500 flight cancellations in the first week of December.
MUMBAI : Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) has faulted IndiGo’s promoter and managing director (M), Rahul Bhatia, for not leading from the front when the airline is facing its most challenging operational episode, even as the influential proxy advisory firm has sought a review of the current board structure, which allows Bhatia to nominate half of the board.