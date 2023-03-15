Prozo opens 23,000 sq ft multi-channel fulfillment centre in Lucknow1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Prozo’s fulfillment network comprises 30 omnichannel fulfillment centres, strategically located in 12 cities across India, and encompassing a vast expanse of around 1.5 mn sq ft.
New Delhi: Supply chain startup Prozo on Wednesday announced the opening of its new fulfillment centre in Village Khasarwara, Lucknow. The facility is a built-to-suite (BTS) warehouse with an area of around 23,000 sq. ft and within 5 km of the nearest highway, NH27.
