New Delhi: Supply chain startup Prozo on Wednesday announced the opening of its new fulfillment centre in Village Khasarwara, Lucknow. The facility is a built-to-suite (BTS) warehouse with an area of around 23,000 sq. ft and within 5 km of the nearest highway, NH27.

“It has 900 LSS positions which can support 16,200 bin positions, and the facility also has the space for 435 ground pallet positions, providing storage space for around 3 lakh units of apparel, accessories, small electronics, etc.," the company said in a release.

The PEB structure offers a clear height of 12 Meters and has FM2 flooring with a load-bearing capacity of 5MT.

The facility is fully compliant with all necessary approvals in place, and has 24X7 CCTV monitoring, patrol guards, and fire extinguishers, making it a safe and reliable storage location.

Prozo is steadfast in its pursuit of transforming supply chains by introducing cutting-edge technology and automation to offer exceptional end-to-end warehousing, fulfillment and logistics services to its clients.

The company manages supply chains for over 100 brands, including some of the prominent e-commerce players and enterprises in India. Prozo’s fulfillment network comprises 30 omnichannel fulfillment centres, strategically located in 12 cities across India, and encompassing a vast expanse of around 1.5 mn sq ft.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new fulfillment centre in Lucknow. The new facility will allow us to serve our customers with more efficiency and speed in the central belt of the nation. The location of this facility allows easy connectivity between Lucknow, Kanpur, Pragaraj and Varanasi," said Ashvini Jakhar, founder and CEO of Prozo.

Prozo recently raised ₹45 crore in a Pre-Series B round through a combination of equity and debt financing led by Sixth Sense Ventures and JAFCO Asia, along with other marquee investors.