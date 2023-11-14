Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi aka ‘Biki’, the doyen of Indian hospitality and Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group passed away this morning, November 14, Tuesday, said a spokeswoman of the Oberoi Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, the company said, “It is with profound grief and sorrow that we wish to inform you of the peaceful passing of our beloved leader, Mr. P.R.S. Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus earlier today. His passing is a significant loss for The Oberoi Group and the hospitality industry in India and overseas."

The company informed that PRS Oberoi's cremation will take place at the Bhagwanti Oberoi Charitable Trust, Oberoi Farm, Kapashera, starting at 4.00 pm today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Anyone from within The Oberoi Group as well as those who knew him, are welcome to attend and pay their respects. May I also request that prayers be held for PRS Oberoi at our hotels and at the Corporate Office today," the statement read.

He was the Executive Chairman of EIH Limited, the Flagship Company of The Oberoi Group, and the Chairman of Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, the major shareholder of EIH Limited.

Popularly known as the man who changed the outlook of the hotel business in India, PRS Oberoi is credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travelers map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Born on 3rd February 1929, PRS Oberoi is the son of the late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group. He was educated in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

He used to believe that people are the most valuable asset of any organization, and recognized the importance of quality in hospitality management, the company's website read.

PRS Oberoi received numerous awards including the Padma Vibhushan (India's second highest civilian honor) in January 2008 for his exceptional service to the country, the Lifetime Achievement Award at ILTM, the '2010 Corporate Hotelier of the World award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Businessman of the Year 2008, the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Management, and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

