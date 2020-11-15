PSEs  aren’t  a  gold mine of dividend for govt anymore

Dividends given by the central public sector enterprises peaked at 0.33% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2009-10 and have largely been falling since 2011-12. A decade later in 2019-20, the dividends stood at 0.24% of GDP. Clearly, the contribution of PSEs in the form of dividends has gone down over the years. This isn’t surprising given that the overall net profit of PSEs has fallen from 1.45% of the GDP in 2009-10 to 0.75% of the GDP in 2018-19, the last year for which data is available. The government now wants PSEs, to even dip into their reserves and pay a dividend this year, if the need be.