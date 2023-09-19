Analysts allay fears of exuberance in public sector banks3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:36 PM IST
After the one month rally through 18 September some of the smaller banks in the 12-member index have valuations topping those of larger peers SBI, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.
MUMBAI : PSU banks have rallied sharply in the past month, culminating in volumes on the Nifty PSU Bank Index, comprising 12 lenders, hitting a record high of 1.78 billion shares on 18 September. Normally this is a sign of worry, as the index has plunged 20-25% in the near term on previous occasions after volumes peaked.