PSU Banks continue to lead in ATM transactions, Private banks dominates in digital space: Report

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Public sector banks (PSBs) continue to dominate in terms of the value of transactions made through ATMs and cash deposit machines (CRMs), while private sector banks maintained a strong lead in online (e-commerce) transaction value, according to the data from a report by Indus Equity.

Data in the report noted that the total value of transactions on ATMs and CRMs stood at ₹2.45 lakh crore in May 2025. Out of this, public sector banks accounted for 67.52 per cent of the total ATM and CRM transaction value.

Private sector banks had a share of 30.35 per cent, while small finance banks and others accounted for 1.33 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively.

However, compared to March 2025, when the total ATM and CRM transaction value was ₹2.63 lakh crore, there has been a decline in the overall transaction value in May.

In March, Public sector banks had a slightly lower share of 67.03 per cent, while private sector banks had a higher share of 30.78 per cent. This suggests that public sector banks have increased their market share in May, while private banks' share saw a small dip.

On the other hand, the value of transactions through online platforms, especially e-commerce, remained heavily dominated by private sector banks.

In May 2025, the total value of online (e-commerce) transactions was ₹1.32 lakh crore. Out of this, private sector banks accounted for almost three-fourths of the transaction value, accounting for 73.75 per cent market share.

Public sector banks were far behind with a market share of 20.44 per cent in online transactions. Foreign Banks contributed 5.31 per cent, while payment banks and small finance banks held a negligible share of 0.47 per cent and 0.02 per cent.

When compared to March 2025 data, the total online transaction value has come down slightly from ₹1.43 lakh crore to ₹1.32 lakh crore in May. The share of private sector banks too dropped from 75.35 per cent to 73.75 per cent, but they continued to dominate the segment.

Interestingly, public sector banks increased their market share in online transactions from 18.84 per cent in March to 20.44 per cent in May, showing a small improvement in their presence in the e-commerce space.