PSU insurers to digitize motor policy settlement to stay in race

According to regulation 12 of the Irdai (Insurance Surveyors and Loss Assessors) Regulations, 2015, surveyors and loss assessors have to be appointed either by the insurers or the insured to assess loss under a policy of insurance in respect of losses above ₹50,000 in the motor insurance segment. So it has been decided that public sector insurers would be given the option to get an assessment of loss done with an estimated loss up to ₹50,000 in the “motor own damage" department either through in-house surveyors, licensed agents, Irdai licenced surveyors or through any other means/methodology such as app-based claim settlement, and artificial intelligence. The DSPs will have the option to sell and manage motor insurance policies using the app-based methodology. The public sector insurers would create a common pool of DSPs through the empanelment from which individual companies can empanel any number or all DSPs separately as per their requirements.