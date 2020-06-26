PSU lenders are working to help MSMEs get easy loans

“Lending to an MSME requires a lot of engagement and handholding from the bank and branches found this difficult," Setty said. “This has resulted in simple MSME products not being delivered in time, like loan against property or an overdraft. There are horror stories of customers having to visit a bank for 30-45 days (to get an overdraft). That is why MFIs and NBFCs have 30-35% market share of lending to MSMEs as most customers were not taken care of by banks. The disconnect cannot be completely removed, but we need to put an efficient system in place. The zonal officers will now be a single point of contact for MSMEs. They need someone to guide them and quickly make products available."