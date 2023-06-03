Investors like public sector stocks for their ability to pay consistent dividends. The shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) are considered to be a high dividend play, say Religare Broking.

Religare Broking has filtered out 10 high dividend-yielding stocks from the PSU space, with Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NMDC, and Indian Oil Corporation having a dividend yield of nearly 10 per cent.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has a dividend yield of 10.6 per cent in the last 12 months and for the year ending March 2023, SAIL has declared an equity dividend of 15% amounting to ₹1.5 per share. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 8.8.

NMDC: NMDC has a dividend yield of 9.9 per cent in the last 12 months and for the year ending March 2023, NMDC has declared an equity dividend of 660 per cent amounting to ₹6.6 per share. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 10.6.

Indian Oil Corporation: IOCL has a dividend yield yield of 9.5 per cent in the last 12 months and for the year ending March 2023, IOCL has declared an equity dividend of 30 per cent amounting to ₹3 per share. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 8.5.

REC: REC has a dividend yield yield of 8.3 per cent in the last 12 months and for the year ending March 2023, REC has declared an equity dividend of 153 per cent amounting to ₹15.3 per share. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 11.7.

PTC India: PTC India has a dividend yield yield of 7.8 per cent in the last 12 months. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 5.7.

National Aluminium Company: National Aluminium Company has a dividend yield yield of 7.8 per cent in the last 12 months and for the year ending March 2023, it has declared an equity dividend of 70 per cent amounting to ₹3.5 per share. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 6.5.

Coal India: Coal India has a dividend yield yield of 7 per cent in the last 12 months and for the year ending March 2023, Coal India has declared an equity dividend of 242.5 per cent amounting to ₹24.25 per share. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 17.

ONGC: ONGC has a dividend yield yield of 6.8 per cent in the last 12 months and for the year ending March 2023, ONGC has declared an equity dividend of 225 per cent amounting to ₹11.25 per share. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 5.1.

Power Finance Corporation: Power Finance Corporation has a dividend yield yield of 6.6 per cent in the last 12 months. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 3.

GAIL (India): GAIL has a dividend yield yield of 6.5 per cent in the last 12 months and for the year ending March 2023, REC has declared an equity dividend of 40 per cent amounting to ₹4 per share. The current dividend per share (DPS) is 6.7.