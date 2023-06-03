PSU stocks: SAIL, NMDC, IOCL, others paying high dividend yield, says Religare Broking3 min read 03 Jun 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Religare Broking has filtered out 10 high dividend-yielding stocks from the PSU space, with Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NMDC, and Indian Oil Corporation having a dividend yield of nearly 10 per cent.
Investors like public sector stocks for their ability to pay consistent dividends. The shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) are considered to be a high dividend play, say Religare Broking.
