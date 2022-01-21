New Delhi: The troubles in PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) do not seem to be ending anytime soon with the resignation spree now spilling over to the board of its parent company PTC India Ltd. Rakesh Kacker on Friday stepped down as an independent director of PTC India citing misgovernance.

Kacker, a former bureaucrat, was also on the board of PFS till 31 December 2021. His resignation came just hours after PTC India chairman and managing director (CMD) Rajib K. Mishra in a media briefing termed the barrage of allegations made by the three outgoing independent directors an attempt to “malign" the company.

Meanwhile, audit firm KPMG has been roped in to conduct a “forensic study" on the allegations levelled against the company’s management, according to a person aware of the development.

“As a policy, we cannot comment on any company specific matters," said KPMG. Queries sent to PTC India remained unanswered.

Persons aware of the matter told Mint that PFS may accept the resignation of all three independent directors—Kamlesh Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew, and Santosh Nayar—in the 22 January board meeting.

Mishra on Friday questioned the timing and the intent of the resignations and said certain issues raised by the directors were nearly 10 years old. “It was the moral responsibility of the independent directors to raise these issues with the management during the meetings," he said. “I had spent an hour with them the day they resigned trying to understand their issue. However, I don’t believe such a lengthy letter could have been written in a day. It’s an afterthought. They should have raised it earlier. However, they pulled the cat out of their bag when they were trying to leave the organization," Mishra said.

He also claimed the resignation letters had several inaccuracies. He said the management will find out if there is any substance to the allegations.

Kacker has over the past few months seen from close quarters the “unfortunate" developments in PFS, he said in his letter to the CMD of PTC and other board members of the state-run company. “Despite our best efforts, the independent directors could not convince the management of PTC and PFS to take proper action to run the company in accordance with what we considered the correct course of action," he said.

Rituraj Baruah contributed to the story.

