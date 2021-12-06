PTC India Financial Services to get 125 crore from power plant resolution

All the stakeholders, including the consortium lenders of ITPCL, had decided for debt restructuring of ITPCL under a change in ownership scheme as per the extant RBI circular dated 7 June 2019 and directions of the NCLAT. Subsequently, a resolution plan was approved by the consortium lenders including PFS and presented to the NCLAT and as per the verbal hearing of the proceedings, it is understood that the appellate tribunal on its last hearing dated 1 December has accepted it, the lender said.