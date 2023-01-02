New Delhi: Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Monday said its shareholders have approved a final dividend of ₹5.80 per share for 2021-22.

“The shareholders during the annual general meeting (AGM) on December 30, 2022 approved final dividend of INR 5.80 per equity share for FY22, which is in addition to the interim dividend of INR 2 per equity share declared by the company earlier making it the highest ever dividend declared by the company," it said.

The company also informed the shareholders about its performance during the financial year 2021-22.

“Shareholders have a very significant role in a company, their perception and assessment is an essential yardstick to gauge the performance of any company. In this 23rd AGM, shareholders of PTC India have voted in favor of all the resolutions with an overwhelming majority,“ Rajib K Mishra, CMD (additional charge), PTC India said.

“...PTC intends to consolidate its core trading business and include newer business models especially in new and renewable energy. We are also exploring opportunities to leverage market and credit risks based on our domain expertise developed over two decades."

The company is looking to expanding its value added services as an integrated energy solutions provider. “Energy portfolio management services, trading & advisory services related business opportunity towards services/solutions in renewable energy space and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for SEZs/ Industrial Zones/ distribution utilities continue to remain our thrust areas. We are also exploring opportunities in emerging areas of Green Hydrogen, Battery Energy Storage Systems through collaborations with global technology companies," Mishra added.

Shares of PTC India Ltd were trading at ₹84.40 apiece on the BSE, up by 3.82% from the previous close.