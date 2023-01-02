PTC India shareholders approve final dividend of ₹5.80 per share1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 02:12 PM IST
The company’s consolidated profit for the year ended March grew by 21% to ₹552 crore and it reported record volumes of 87.5 BU
New Delhi: Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Monday said its shareholders have approved a final dividend of ₹5.80 per share for 2021-22.