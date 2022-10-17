Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  PTC, PFS face BSE action over breach

PTC, PFS face BSE action over breach

1 min read . 17 Oct 2022Rituraj Baruah
A PTC India spokesperson said the firm has finalized and published its standalone results for FY22 on 5 July.

  • The exchange said if the firms fail to comply by 19 October, their scrip would be downgraded with effect from 25 October

NEW DELHI

BSE Ltd has warned state-run power trading firm PTC India and its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS) that it may transfer their stocks to the trade-to-trade (T2T) category after they failed to meet disclosure and listing norms.

In a notice dated 12 October, the exchange said if the firms fail to comply by 19 October, their scrip would be downgraded with effect from 25 October. BSE said the scrips will be transferred to “‘Z’ / ‘ZP’/ ‘ZY’/ ’MT’ group with effect from 25 October “due to non-compliances for two consecutive quarters i.e March 2022 & June 2022." The BSE action follows the companies‘ inability to file their earnings for FY22 and the first quarter of FY23.

A PTC India spokesperson said the firm has finalized and published its standalone results for FY22 on 5 July. However, consolidated results can only be finalized after PFS board nod. PTC said it has sought more time. Queries sent to PFS remained unanswered till press time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
