PTC, PFS face BSE action over breach

PTC, PFS face BSE action over breach1 min read . 17 Oct 2022
- The exchange said if the firms fail to comply by 19 October, their scrip would be downgraded with effect from 25 October
NEW DELHI :
NEW DELHI :
BSE Ltd has warned state-run power trading firm PTC India and its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS) that it may transfer their stocks to the trade-to-trade (T2T) category after they failed to meet disclosure and listing norms.
BSE Ltd has warned state-run power trading firm PTC India and its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS) that it may transfer their stocks to the trade-to-trade (T2T) category after they failed to meet disclosure and listing norms.
In a notice dated 12 October, the exchange said if the firms fail to comply by 19 October, their scrip would be downgraded with effect from 25 October. BSE said the scrips will be transferred to “‘Z’ / ‘ZP’/ ‘ZY’/ ’MT’ group with effect from 25 October “due to non-compliances for two consecutive quarters i.e March 2022 & June 2022." The BSE action follows the companies‘ inability to file their earnings for FY22 and the first quarter of FY23.
A PTC India spokesperson said the firm has finalized and published its standalone results for FY22 on 5 July. However, consolidated results can only be finalized after PFS board nod. PTC said it has sought more time. Queries sent to PFS remained unanswered till press time.