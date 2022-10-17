PTC, PFS face BSE action over breach

In a notice dated 12 October, the exchange said if the firms fail to comply by 19 October, their scrip would be downgraded with effect from 25 October. BSE said the scrips will be transferred to “‘Z’ / ‘ZP’/ ‘ZY’/ ’MT’ group with effect from 25 October “due to non-compliances for two consecutive quarters i.e March 2022 & June 2022." The BSE action follows the companies‘ inability to file their earnings for FY22 and the first quarter of FY23.

