BENGALURU : Krafton, the South Korean game developer behind the popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is set to invest $10 million in influencer marketing platform One Impression, two people aware of the development said.

The investment from Krafton will be part of a larger funding round, one of the two people said, requesting anonymity. Krafton has been building a presence in India by investing in gaming startups. It invested in Nodwin Gaming and streaming platform Loco in 2021.

Spokespeople for One Impression and Krafton did not respond to emails seeking comment.

One Impression has worked with brands, including Nestle, Amazon, Mars, MamaEarth, Zomato, Bumble, Pinterest, ShareChat, Paytm and Oyo to provide influencer marketing services. The campaigns run by One Impression are currently active in over 12 countries, including India, the US, Australia, and Indonesia.

One Impression, owned by Anycast Technology Pvt. Ltd, was initially bootstrapped and raised its first funding round last year. As part of the funding round, One Impression, founded by brothers Apaksh Gupta and Jivesh Gupta, raised over $1 million last year. The brothers own about 83% of the startup, while angel investors have a 13.6% stake, according to Tracxn data.

The company’s investors include former vice-president and head of business products at Meta, Karandeep Anand, as well as the co-founders of Vedantu Vamsi Krishna and Anand Prakash, MamaEarth founder Varun Alagh, People Group founder Anupam Mittal, founder of Cloudnine Hospitals founder Rohit M.A, Livspace co-founder Ramakant Sharma, and celebrities such as Neeraj Chopra, Zakir Khan, and Masoom Minawala.

Currently, One Impression has an annual recurring revenue of $7 million, with a target of reaching $40 million by end of this calendar year, the person cited above said. One Impression offers brands access to high-quality influencers, from celebrities to micro-creators, for consumer engagement.

