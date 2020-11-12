PUBG parent to set up Indian subsidiary, launch PUBG Mobile India

NEW DELHI: The PUBG Corporation on Thursday confirmed that it plans to make a whole new game for the Indian market. The new game, called PUBG Mobile India, is meant specifically for this market and is operated by PUBG Corporation, the South Korean company that owns the intellectual property rights to the game.

The company had earlier announced that it was taking away the IP rights from Tencent Games to run PUBG Mobile in India by itself. Tencent still holds a stake in the company though, meaning it will reap the profits indirectly. However, this does solve the problem of Chinese ownership of the game, though it’s unclear whether the Indian government will allow this.

The PUBG Corporation said it will create an Indian subsidiary to “enhance communications and services" with players. It will hire “over 100 employees" for business, esports and game development here and establish a local office. The company had posted a job opening on LinkedIn earlier for a corporate development division manager in India.

On the other hand, parent company, Krafton Inc., plans to invest $100 million in India to “cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment and IT industries". It will also host esports tournaments exclusively for India.

The PUBG Corporation also said it will conduct regular audits and verifications of its storage systems that hold Indian user data, and make privacy and security its “top priority". It added that it will customise the game for Indian gamers. These include restrictions on game time “to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players", a new setting for the game’s arena, green hit effects to show the game’s virtual nature, and that characters will be fully clothed from the start. It is unclear whether the company will be returning players’ in-game purchases back to them.

As reported earlier by Mint, this plan had been in the works since the Indian government added PUBG Mobile to its list of banned Chinese apps. The company had also struck a deal with technology giant Microsoft last week, announcing that all of its games will now be hosted on the company’s Azure cloud platform.

