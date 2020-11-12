PUBG parent to set up Indian subsidiary, launch PUBG Mobile India

The PUBG Corporation also said it will conduct regular audits and verifications of its storage systems that hold Indian user data, and make privacy and security its “top priority". It added that it will customise the game for Indian gamers. These include restrictions on game time “to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players", a new setting for the game’s arena, green hit effects to show the game’s virtual nature, and that characters will be fully clothed from the start. It is unclear whether the company will be returning players’ in-game purchases back to them.