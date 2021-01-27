Public ltd cos to find it tougher to go pvt

The conversion of Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the Tata group, from a public to private limited company became controversial in 2017 after the Mistry family, which owns 18.4% in Tata Sons, opposed the decision as it would restrict the family from selling its stake to outsiders. The move also allowed Tata Sons to do away with the need to take shareholder consent for crucial decisions. An email seeking comments from Tata Sons on the merits of the notification and the company’s change in status remained unanswered till press time.