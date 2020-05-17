Public sector units (PSUs) in non-strategic sectors to be privatised

In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today. In other sectors, public sector enterprises will be privatized.

The finance minister said there is a need for coherent policy where all sectors are open to the private sector while public sector enterprises will play an important role in defined areas.

The govt will announce a new policy where list of strategic sectors requiring presence of PSEs in public interest will be notified.

In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will be allowed.

In other sectors, PSEs will be privatized, timing to be based on feasibility.

To minimize wasteful administrative costs, number of PSEs in strategic sectors will be ordinarily be only one to four, the finance minister said. Others will be privatised/merged or brought under under holding companies.





Share Via