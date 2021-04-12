The majority of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s public shareholders opposed granting stock options to its chief executive officer (CEO), but a resolution to this effect was passed given the support from the airline’s promoters who hold nearly three-fourths of its voting rights.

About two-thirds of public shareholders voted against granting 185,000 stock options to CEO Ronojoy Dutta, India’s largest airline informed stock exchanges. Voting on the resolution ended on Monday.

Promoter entities of InterGlobe, which operates IndiGo, including co-founder Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, who polled 288 million votes, voted in favour of the resolution. Promoters and promoter groups control 74.85% voting rights and shareholding in the company.

In comparison, public shareholding, including that of institutions, stands at 25.15%. According to the company disclosure, 61.26% of the total votes polled by public institutions were against the resolution. Total votes polled by public institutions stood at 67.38 million. Other public entities polled 9,256 votes, of which about 64% voted for the resolution.

IndiGo’s institutional shareholders include mutual funds like ICICI Prudential, UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd and Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, according to stock exchange information.

The airline’s board had approved the stock option grant on 6 March. Another company disclosure said Dutta has been granted 185,000 shares at ₹765 each. This will be over and above Dutta’s annual remuneration and bonus.

In FY20, Dutta received a remuneration of ₹11.4 crore for his role as CEO and whole-time director and ₹5.6 crore as committed bonus as per the terms of his contract, the company said in its annual report.

On Monday, IndiGo’s stock ended at ₹1,588.75 on the BSE, down 3.35% from the previous day. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex closed at 47,883.38, down 3.44%.

IndiGo carries nearly one in every two air passengers in India. In February, it had a 54.2% market share and carried 4.23 million passengers.

However, the aviation sector currently faces uncertainty amid a surge in covid-19 cases that could hamper any chances of recovery—in terms of passengers—it had been registering since the lockdown was lifted in May last year.

