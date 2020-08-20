Public stake rules for IBC cos to change

In the past few months certain listed firms, including Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, have seen a sharp rise in share prices after relisting. Shares of Ruchi Soya soared 8,764% in the six months since it relisted in January. In an article on 24 June, Mint pointed out that barring six trading sessions, the stock had risen by the maximum permissible limit each day post relisting and in terms of market capitalization, it was poised to overtake Marico Ltd. The reason behind the surge was the company’s limited public shareholding after bankruptcy resolution. However, after reaching a high of ₹1,535 per share, Ruchi Soya share price reduced in the month of July and August. On Wednesday it closed at ₹725.90 on NSE.