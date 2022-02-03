Publicis Groupe SA said organic revenue grew 10% in 2021 compared with 2020 and rose 3% over the pre-pandemic year of 2019 as marketers spent more on services in first-party data management, digital media, commerce and business transformation.

The Paris-based advertising holding company, which owns agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Zenith, said 2021 served as a period of rebound after its business with marketers was heavily impacted by the pandemic in 2020.

Publicis said it expects to deliver organic revenue growth between 4% and 5% in 2022. Organic revenue strips out the effects of currency fluctuations, acquisitions and disposals.

The company is helping marketers address what Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun called the two biggest disruptions facing them: “the shift from cookies to identity and the shift from paid to owned media."

Alphabet Inc.’s Google plans to block the user-tracking technology called third-party cookies in its Chrome browser starting next year, driving many marketers to seek other means to target customers. Social media, commerce platforms and branded content have given brands new potential paths to reach customers, meanwhile, as audiences decline for some paid ad channels such as traditional TV commercials.

Publicis’s revenue for 2021 was €11.74 billion, equivalent to $13.27 billion, up 8.8% from €10.79 billion in 2020. Publicis said fourth-quarter organic revenue grew 9.3% compared to the quarter a year earlier and increased 5% from the same quarter in 2019.

The company’s results come ahead of earnings reports from advertising holding company peers like Interpublic Group of Cos. and Omnicom Group Inc.

The industry is experiencing growth accelerated by the pandemic after a period of stagnation between 2016 and 2020 due to factors including pricing pressure and increased competition, UBS Research said in a note last month.

“Arguably over the last 12 months, industry growth has surprised positively driven by strong demand for media…and an acceleration of demand for non-communications services such as e-commerce, technology, experience, data and business transformation," the UBS note said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.