NEW DELHI: Publicis Groupe on Wednesday announced the launch of PubHub, a new model that will create bespoke marketing transformation solutions at scale through the integration of capabilities across data, content, technology, production, and commerce.

It is a first-ever model set up to deliver marketing transformation, using data, content, technology, and production capabilities and will be servicing close to 90 brands across 90 markets.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “For Publicis Groupe, India has emerged as a massive capability centre for digital and tech-led deep expertise across contemporary and innovative marketing and business transformation solutions. Large mandates across global and national brands are being managed by the Groupe in India. The launch of PubHub is timely and apt. With an intrinsic model to scale fast, it has been designed to be agile and responsive while leveraging our proficiency and vast experience across the creative, technology and media competencies."

PubHub will be led by Publicis owned digital agency Indigo Consulting chief executive Rajesh Ghatge, who has additionally taken the role of chief growth officer, Publicis Groupe India.

Ghatge is already leading the implementation of global hub for global pharma firm GSK.

He has been with the Publicis Groupe for over four years and comes with three decades of experience across marketing and technology. Previously, he has launched and built organisations in the space of travel, training and brand activation. Before joining Publicis, he also led a technology-enabled social enterprise that trained and certified school drop-outs to become certified eldercare workers.

Ghatge said, “As a client organisation, the choices of agency partners, consulting partners, tools and technologies are immense. These choices are giving rise to one big challenge – that of being able to weave together the right components of data and technology to effectively win in the platform world. Moreover, reclaiming growth has become the number one priority for most enterprises in a dramatically changed world. In this added mandate, I am looking forward to leveraging our diverse capabilities and experience to create repeatable and scalable solutions for our clients via PubHub, and fuel significant growth for them."

PubHub will tap into Publicis Groupe India’s model that provides seamless services to clients across multiple markets. In 2020, Publicis Production in collaboration with TAG entered into a production partnership called Circle with GSK Consumer Healthcare to help GSK reinvent its entire global production ecosystem and drive marketing transformation.

PubHub will help forge similar partnerships with brands looking to reinvent themselves using data, content and technology.

