Publicis Groupe launches PubHub, Rajesh Ghatge named chief growth officer

Ghatge said, “As a client organisation, the choices of agency partners, consulting partners, tools and technologies are immense. These choices are giving rise to one big challenge – that of being able to weave together the right components of data and technology to effectively win in the platform world. Moreover, reclaiming growth has become the number one priority for most enterprises in a dramatically changed world. In this added mandate, I am looking forward to leveraging our diverse capabilities and experience to create repeatable and scalable solutions for our clients via PubHub, and fuel significant growth for them."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}