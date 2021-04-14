NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Publicis Groupe India on Wednesday announced that it is restructuring its media business, bringing together data science, programmatic and media tech along with its two media agencies Zenith and Starcom, under a common leadership to further strengthen focus on scaled media, real identity and data capabilities.

The group said the realignment will help it speed up its media product with Epsilon PeopleCloud, and Epsilon powered data services, programmatic, among others. Publicis owned digital agency Sapient Razorfish will also be part of this offering.

Also Read | Ripple effects of the warehousing boom

Tanmay Mohanty will assume the newly created role of chief executive officer (CEO), media services, Publicis Groupe India. Mohanty has been associated with the group as CEO of the media agency Zenith India, expanding its footprint in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “As the market transitions into a cookieless future, privacy-first approaches and omnichannel consumer journeys, some of which have been accelerated by the pandemic, there is greater spotlight on strategies required to make clients win against a changing, dynamic landscape. We wanted to realign our media capabilities in a manner that propels the synergies between data, tech, and digital to deliver scaled media solutions developed from a deeper understanding of audiences and how best to influence them. Tanmay has an exceptional range of experience in digital, data, media and technology. His leadership on nurturing agency teams with strong client centricity, makes him a natural fit for the role."

As part of the restructuring, Jai Lala, who is serving Zenith as chief operating officer, will take over the role of CEO and will continue to work with Mohanty.

Sejal Shah has also been promoted to the role of managing director and head, Publicis Media Exchange, across mainline and digital. In this capacity, she will work closely with all the Groupe agencies and will also continue to oversee Publicis-in-Motion, the Groupe’s experiential, shopper and out-of-home (OOH) marketing practice.

On his new role, Mohanty said, “Media is increasingly becoming a critical and strategic part of the entire mix and the focus is on real-time messaging, compelling solutions delivered at scale, efficiently and with speed. The new alignment builds on our core competencies on digital, data and tech and also helps leverage all the diverse expert skills in a more unified manner."

Publicis Groupe India currently handles clients including Renault, P&G, L’Oréal, Citibank, Daimler, Nestle and GSK. Its local clients include Parle, Dabur, Bajaj, HDFC Bank, Zee, Hero and Viacom.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via