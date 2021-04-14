Publicis recasts media business; appoints Tanmay Mohanty as media services CEO

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “As the market transitions into a cookieless future, privacy-first approaches and omnichannel consumer journeys, some of which have been accelerated by the pandemic, there is greater spotlight on strategies required to make clients win against a changing, dynamic landscape. We wanted to realign our media capabilities in a manner that propels the synergies between data, tech, and digital to deliver scaled media solutions developed from a deeper understanding of audiences and how best to influence them. Tanmay has an exceptional range of experience in digital, data, media and technology. His leadership on nurturing agency teams with strong client centricity, makes him a natural fit for the role."