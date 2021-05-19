Advertising agency Publicis Worldwide India on Wednesday announced that it has won the creative mandate of Godrej ProClean following a multi-agency pitch. Owned by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), the newly launched brand retails a range of floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners. The account will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

“Godrej ProClean aims to cater to the rising demand for home hygiene products and earn its fair share in the industry. The team at Publicis understood our goals and their outlook was in sync with our thought process. Their performance across other brands made our decision much easier," said Somasree Bose, category head and VP, marketing, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej ProClean marks GCPL’s foray into the Rs. 2,600 crore surface cleaning and disinfecting solutions market that has seen fast growth after the pandemic hit last year. Publicis Worldwide India has been tasked to create a strong communication strategy and campaign for the brand across both mainline (television, print and outdoor) and digital media platforms.

"It was a very interesting challenge in an increasingly relevant and growing category: home hygiene. It needed a fine blend of strategy and creativity across platforms, in an integrated solution. We're thrilled to be chosen as their partner by Godrej and our mandate is across mainline and digital thinking. We look forward to creating some insightful work going forward," said Subhash Kamath, chief executive, Publicis Worldwide & BBH, India.

Publicis Worldwide India (PWW) is a 300-member agency, offering brand building communication services from strategy to creative, across mainline, digital and social, with data at the centre. It handles clients such as broadcast network Zee, automobile firm Skoda, chocolate spread btand Nutella, lingerie brannd Enamour, short video platform MX Player among others.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.