Publicis Worldwide India wins creative mandate of Godrej ProClean

"It was a very interesting challenge in an increasingly relevant and growing category: home hygiene. It needed a fine blend of strategy and creativity across platforms, in an integrated solution. We're thrilled to be chosen as their partner by Godrej and our mandate is across mainline and digital thinking. We look forward to creating some insightful work going forward," said Subhash Kamath, chief executive, Publicis Worldwide & BBH, India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}