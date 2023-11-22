Publishing platform Pratilipi seeks mainstream partnerships
Summary
- Pratilipi can license an intellectual property to make a show or use its own IP to develop and produce one
NEW DELHI : Online self-publishing and audiobook portal Pratilipi, which has diversified from text to audio and now comics, has found a bunch of mainstream partners to churn out different versions of its successful stories. From Disney+ Hotstar and Audible, the online audiobook service owned by Amazon, to music label and film production house T-Series, the company believes in keeping intellectual property (IP) at the centre of its strategies and leverages its literature to bring out podcasts, comics and, now, web series.