Finger on the Pulse: How a word-of-mouth candy brand made a ₹750-crore dent in the market
Summary
Pulse, a hard-boiled candy launched 10 years ago, has surpassed ₹750 crore in annual revenue, making it India's best-selling candy. The kicker? It did so with almost no advertising.
New Delhi: A decade-old hard-boiled candy brand has crossed ₹750 crore in annual revenue, making it the best-selling candy brand in India, its parent company said on Thursday.
