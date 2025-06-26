Going viral

Pulse is sold at 35 lakh outlets across India. The candy, initially launched in raw mango flavour, appeals to people across age groups. Its taste is suited to Indian palates, and it's one of many similar products that use Indian flavours such as jeera, tamarind, local spices, and mango. Over the years, it has been launched in more flavours as guava, orange, pineapple and litchi, and new formats such as 'shots' in the original raw-mango flavour.