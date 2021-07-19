Puma hires Prabhdeep Bedi to head direct to consumer e-commerce operations

NEW DELHI: German sportswear brand Puma on Monday announced the appointment of Prabhdeep S Bedi as director and head of the retailer’s direct to consumer e-commerce operations in India.

Bedi joins Puma from education-tech company Toppr Technologies where he was chief operating officer. Bedi has worked with McKinsey & Company and Procter and Gamble India. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and an undergraduate degree from IIT Bombay.

Retailers have seen an acceleration of sales via online channels, both through marketplaces as well as via their own sites. Late last year, Puma said it was set to sell goods worth Rs500 crore though Flipkart-owned fashion marketplace Myntra in the current fiscal.

In India, it also sells via its own website.

Bedi’s appointment will accelerate Puma India’s digital transformation journey and will be responsible for leading the direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce business and the entire value chain of operations, cataloguing, technology, account management and customer experience, the company said.

Bedi will report to Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.





