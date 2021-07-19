OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Puma hires Prabhdeep Bedi to head direct to consumer e-commerce operations

Puma hires Prabhdeep Bedi to head direct to consumer e-commerce operations

Puma has appointed Prabhdeep S Bedi as director and head of its direct to consumer e-commerce operations in India. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Puma has appointed Prabhdeep S Bedi as director and head of its direct to consumer e-commerce operations in India. (Photo: Mint)
 1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2021, 03:40 PM IST Livemint

  • Retailers have seen an acceleration of sales via online channels, both through marketplaces as well as via their own sites. Puma has said it is set to sell goods worth Rs500 crore though Flipkart-owned fashion marketplace Myntra this fiscal

NEW DELHI: German sportswear brand Puma on Monday announced the appointment of Prabhdeep S Bedi as director and head of the retailer’s direct to consumer e-commerce operations in India.

Bedi joins Puma from education-tech company Toppr Technologies where he was chief operating officer. Bedi has worked with McKinsey & Company and Procter and Gamble India. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and an undergraduate degree from IIT Bombay.

Retailers have seen an acceleration of sales via online channels, both through marketplaces as well as via their own sites. Late last year, Puma said it was set to sell goods worth Rs500 crore though Flipkart-owned fashion marketplace Myntra in the current fiscal.

In India, it also sells via its own website.

Bedi’s appointment will accelerate Puma India’s digital transformation journey and will be responsible for leading the direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce business and the entire value chain of operations, cataloguing, technology, account management and customer experience, the company said.

Bedi will report to Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.


MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout