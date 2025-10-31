Sridharan, ex-Benetton honcho, set to join as Puma new India CEO
Ramprasad Sridharan will succeed Karthik Balagopalan, who stepped down as managing director earlier this week. Competition in India's sportswear and athleisure market has been heating up as mass retailer Decathlon scales up and premium brands such as Lululemon plan to enter India early next year.
New Delhi: Ramprasad Sridharan, former MD & CEO of Benetton India is set to take over as managing director of Puma India, according to two people aware of the development. India is one of the German sportswear retailer's fasting growing markets where it faces intensifying competition.