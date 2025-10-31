Puma's new CEO takes office at a difficult time when both rivals such as Adidas and Skechers as also new brands are impacting business for incumbents, an industry insider said. "So, for a new management, there will be a challenge—from getting more shelf space in stores to branding," an executive familiar with the development told Mint on the condition of anonymity. Adidas in India, too, has a new CEO in Vijay Chauhan starting 1 August.