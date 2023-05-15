Puma India’s top execs raise funds for new biz2 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 12:17 AM IST
The company has raised ₹400 crore via multiple funds of Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management company led by Harsha Raghavan, besides ₹30 crore from individual investors, Agilitas said
NEW DELHI : Puma India’s departing executives, led by managing director of India and South East Asia, Abhishek Ganguly, have launched Agilitas Sports—a platform dedicated to sportswear and athleisure solutions. Agilitas Sports seeks to work across the entire value chain of sports clothing and footwear in India.
