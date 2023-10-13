Puma India onboards Mohammed Shami as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Puma India has added Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami to its list of brand ambassadors as the sports brand launched spikes crafted for pacers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shami joins Puma’s star-studded roster, which consists of some of the greatest names from the world of sports, including Indian batting icon Virat Kohli, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, football stars Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, six-time World amateur boxing champion MC Mary Kom, and celebrated women cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol.

The company on Friday said Shami will endorse Puma's footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.

Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, Puma India, said “We believe that Shami’s association with Puma will not only inspire fans and athletes but also drive our commitment to further sports culture in the country."

Shami has been a key member of the Indian squad since 2013, when he made his Test debut against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He picked up nine wickets in the match, the most by an Indian fast bowler on debut. The right-arm fast bowler has till now played 64 Tests, picking up 229 wickets at an average of 27.7. He also has 171 wickets in 94 One Day Internationals (ODIs) along with 24 scalps in 23 matches.

"Just as every fast bowler in the world, I love speed and when you talk about speed, nothing beats forever faster PUMA. While I strive for excellence on the cricket field, PUMA continues to create path-breaking products that aid athletes like me to be the fastest in their game. I am delighted to be part of the PUMA family and it's an amazing feeling to join their star-studded roster," Shami added.

The Indian pacer is also part of the current Indian team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, who are due to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad in their third league stage match on Saturday, 14 October.

