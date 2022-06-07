Puma launches shopping app in India

Puma launches shopping app in India1 min read . 12:01 PM IST
The app was launched by cricketer and Puma brand ambassador Virat Kohli across his social media handles.
NEW DELHI: Sportswear brand Puma on Tuesday announced the launch of its shopping app in India, making it the first country to go live with an app developed by the German sportswear giant.
“India is a very important market for us and our local team has done an outstanding job in establishing Puma as the Number 1 sports brand in the country. Given that India is a very digital-savvy market where e-commerce has high penetration, we felt it natural to launch the app here first. It will then be rolled out globally during the year," said Bjørn Gulden, CEO, Puma.
The app was launched by cricketer and Puma brand ambassador Virat Kohli across his social media handles.
Puma has renewed its investment in India as a high priority market with this move, the retailer said on Tuesday.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, Puma reported a 68.2% jump in annual revenue to ₹2,044 crore. The brand added 51 stores last year, taking the total to 450 stores in the country.
To be sure,Puma launched its online shopping platform in 2016. The shopping app will allow users to purchase sneakers, athleisure and accessories, it is also equipped with features such as virtual try-on and sophisticated 3D animations.
The pandemic has prompted more retailers to embrace technology and increase their offerings across online and offline platforms.
“With the launch of the PUMA app, we will offer our consumers a faster, seamless and convenient digital shopping experience. The app is powered with multiple technology-led features and that will enhance user experience," said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.
Puma app is available on both Android and iOS platforms for Indian users.