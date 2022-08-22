Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Puma on boards Harrdy Sandhu as brand ambassador

Puma on boards Harrdy Sandhu as brand ambassador

HarrdySandhu joins celebrities such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara and Dutee Chand who are associated with brand Puma in India.
1 min read . 01:53 PM ISTLive Mint

Under the partnership, Harrdy will engage with Puma’s large base of customers and create exclusive content poised to further cement the brand’s market leadership position in India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Sports wear brand Puma on Monday signed popular Indian singer Harrdy Sandhu as its newest brand ambassador, adding to its roster of sports players and Bollywood celebrities who endorse the German brand in India.

NEW DELHI: Sports wear brand Puma on Monday signed popular Indian singer Harrdy Sandhu as its newest brand ambassador, adding to its roster of sports players and Bollywood celebrities who endorse the German brand in India.

Sandhu (35) joins celebrities such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara and Dutee Chand who are associated with brand Puma.

Sandhu (35) joins celebrities such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara and Dutee Chand who are associated with brand Puma.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The former cricketer, actor and pop-star’s association with the brand will help the its drive engagement with younger shoppers and strengthen the brand’s geographical relevance. “Under the partnership, Harrdy will engage with Puma’s large base of customers and create exclusive content poised to further cement the brand’s market leadership position in India. He will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories including select collections," the company said in a statement.

Sandhu rose to fame with songs such as Bijlee Bijlee, Kya Baat Aye. The singer-actor was seen also seen 2021 Bollywood sports film ‘83. Sandhu is a former cricketer, having represented the U-19 Cricket World Cup India team as a fast bowler in 2004.

“As a brand, Puma has a strong commitment towards influences on culture. We want to connect and influence our target consumers through all forms of culture such as art, music and cinema along with sports. India is a music-loving nation and hence it is an important part of our dialogue in the country," said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of Puma India and Southeast Asia.

With Sandhu on board the brand is confident of a “deeper engagement“ with India’s huge youth cohort, said Ganguly.

In the past, Puma has associated with Indian rapper Divine of “Gully Boy" fame to extend a message of support to Virat Kohli ahead of the cricket season.

Globally, the German brand is associated with singer Dua Lipa and retails a collaborative collection with her.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

In 2021, Puma India clocked revenue of 2,044 crore.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.