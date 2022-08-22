Puma on boards Harrdy Sandhu as brand ambassador

Under the partnership, Harrdy will engage with Puma’s large base of customers and create exclusive content poised to further cement the brand’s market leadership position in India
NEW DELHI: Sports wear brand Puma on Monday signed popular Indian singer Harrdy Sandhu as its newest brand ambassador, adding to its roster of sports players and Bollywood celebrities who endorse the German brand in India.
Sandhu (35) joins celebrities such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara and Dutee Chand who are associated with brand Puma.
The former cricketer, actor and pop-star’s association with the brand will help the its drive engagement with younger shoppers and strengthen the brand’s geographical relevance. “Under the partnership, Harrdy will engage with Puma’s large base of customers and create exclusive content poised to further cement the brand’s market leadership position in India. He will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories including select collections," the company said in a statement.
Sandhu rose to fame with songs such as Bijlee Bijlee, Kya Baat Aye. The singer-actor was seen also seen 2021 Bollywood sports film ‘83. Sandhu is a former cricketer, having represented the U-19 Cricket World Cup India team as a fast bowler in 2004.
“As a brand, Puma has a strong commitment towards influences on culture. We want to connect and influence our target consumers through all forms of culture such as art, music and cinema along with sports. India is a music-loving nation and hence it is an important part of our dialogue in the country," said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of Puma India and Southeast Asia.
With Sandhu on board the brand is confident of a “deeper engagement“ with India’s huge youth cohort, said Ganguly.
In the past, Puma has associated with Indian rapper Divine of “Gully Boy" fame to extend a message of support to Virat Kohli ahead of the cricket season.
Globally, the German brand is associated with singer Dua Lipa and retails a collaborative collection with her.
In 2021, Puma India clocked revenue of ₹2,044 crore.