The athleisure wear takes inspiration from street art and urban graffiti, and boasts of quirky graphics. It comprises apparel for men and women, including t-shirts, hoodies and trackpants. PUMA is the official kit partner for RCB, a deal it signed earlier this year.

Commenting on the launch of the PUMAxRCB athleisure range, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia, said that RCB is the most popular cricket team in the T20 League and the new athleisure collection leverages PUMA’s design expertise and RCB’s fashionable DNA. “Through an exclusive PUMAxRCB range we aim to strengthen the team’s connect with its fans across the country," he said.

In a statement, Rajesh Menon, vice president and head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said the partnership is a true intersection of cricket and lifestyle. “The launch of athleisure collection makes RCB the only cricket team to move beyond traditional retail merchandise into the world of GenZ, millennial fashion wear. This collection indeed represents the evolving brand ethos of RCB in a cutting-edge street wear, on trend lifestyle avatar which will completely resonate with Young India," he said.

The collection is available at select PUMA stores, on puma.com, RCB.com, and the RCB Bar & Café.

In India, PUMA also manufactures and distributes Virat Kohli’s signature range of OneEight sports and lifestyle products. Royal Challengers Bangalore is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. It is one of the original eight teams of IPL.

