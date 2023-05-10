Puma's Abhishek Ganguly set to leave company, to set up entrepreneurial venture

Puma's Abhishek Ganguly set to leave company, to set up entrepreneurial venture2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Karthik Balagopalan is set to take over from Ganguly; Balagopalan is currently global head of e-commerce and retail for Puma globally
NEW DELHI :
Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India & Southeast Asia, is set to leave the sportswear retailer after a nearly two-decade long stint with plans to start his own venture in the larger sportswear space, according to people familiar with the move.
