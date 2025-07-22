Pumpkin Spice Latte returns on THIS DATE in US and Canada: A look at Starbucks’ Fall favorite

Starbucks has announced that its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to menus in the US and Canada on August 26, marking the start of the fall season for many fans of the brand’s most popular seasonal beverage.

Since its debut in 2003, the espresso-based drink has become a cultural and commercial phenomenon, inspiring widespread imitation across the food and beverage industry.

A seasonal powerhouse The Pumpkin Spice Latte began as a test product in just 100 stores across Vancouver and Washington in 2003. It was launched nationally in 2004 and has since sold hundreds of millions of cups. In 2024, it was available in 79 of Starbucks’ 85 global markets; today, Starbucks operates in 88 markets.

Other brands have followed suit. Dunkin’ introduced pumpkin-flavored drinks in 2007 and will launch its fall menu earlier than Starbucks this year, on August 20. McDonald’s joined the pumpkin spice trend in 2013.

By the numbers $36.2 billion: Starbucks’ net revenue in fiscal 2024, up from $4.1 billion in 2003, the year PSL launched.

33.8%: Increase in pumpkin spice mentions on US menus between fall 2014 and fall 2024 (Technomic).

3rd: PSL was Starbucks’ third seasonal drink, following the Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha.

4 spices: In McCormick’s Pumpkin Pie Spice — cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice.

2022: The year Merriam-Webster added “pumpkin spice” to the dictionary.

September 8, 2015: PSL’s latest debut date in recent memory — its return has gradually crept earlier each year.

Traffic surge tied to PSL launch The PSL doesn’t just boost drink sales — it drives foot traffic. According to Placer.ai:

US Starbucks stores saw a 24% spike in visits on August 22, 2024, the PSL’s launch date.

The biggest surge was in North Dakota with a 45.5% increase, while Mississippi saw the smallest rise at 4.8%.

Fan culture & loyalty

Starbucks has fostered a loyal PSL fan base, even creating a private Facebook group called the Leaf Rakers Society in 2018, which now boasts 42,000 members who celebrate autumn year-round.

As the PSL returns once again on August 26, it continues to serve not only as a seasonal staple but also as a key revenue driver and a cultural symbol of fall in America.

(With AP inputs)

