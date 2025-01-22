Companies
Pune court temporarily blocks termination of trademark pacts in Kirloskar dispute
SummaryThe dispute arose after Kirloskar Proprietary issued termination notices to Kirloskar Brothers in July 2024, citing several alleged breaches of the agreements.
A Pune district court has temporarily restrained Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd (KPL) from terminating its trademark licence and user agreements with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL).
