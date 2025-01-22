The Pune court agreed with KBL’s contention that the breaches were not substantial enough to justify terminating the agreements. In its order, the court emphasized that "the breaches can be rectified" and that KBL should not be prevented from using the trademarks at this stage, particularly given the long-standing relationship between the two entities. The court further noted that allowing KPL to terminate the agreements could cause irreparable harm not just to KBL but to the broader Kirloskar Group and the public.