Pune: Paragliding activities, balloon flights restricted ahead of PM Modi's visit

Pune: Paragliding activities, balloon flights restricted ahead of PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Quad Leaders’ virtual meeting. (ANI)
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, all paragliding activities and hot balloon flights are restricted in the district as part of security arrangements, informed officials.

As per an order issued by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, the restriction will begin at midnight of March 5 and will last till midnight of March 6.

"Legal action will be taken against anyone who violates the order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," reads the order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday to launch various development projects including metro rail service. 

