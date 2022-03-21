NEW DELHI : The Hotel Association of India (HAI), a body of the Indian hospitality sector, following its 25th Annual General Meet (AGM) has decided to re-elect Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, that runs Taj Hotels, as its president.

The association said the team also comprises of KB Kachru as vice president. Kachru is chairman emeritus & principal advisor, South Asia for the Radisson Hotel Group, J K Mohanty (honorary secretary) managing director, Swosti Premium Limited, Patanjali Keswani (honorary treasurer) chairman and managing director Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. and will continue to direct the Association throughout its term of office till 2023.

Rupak Gupta, managing director of U.P. Hotels Ltd., and Surinder Singh, Area Director, IHC Ltd. will be the two newly elected committee members. While Gupta will look at HAI’s member hotels in the category of 5 star deluxe and 5 star, the hotels classified in the ministry’s classification categories of 3 and 4 star would be represented by Singh.

Secretary-General, MP Bezbaruah said that continuity will strengthen the association’s many new initiatives to forcefully voice the interest of the industry. The association had earlier met tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy with a single point agenda to re-iterate its request for according hotels the status of ‘infrastructure’. The ministry has acknowledged the industry’s long-standing demand and have recently initiated a dialogue to address the same.

The industry is on the road to recovery on the back of domestic tourism. The recent announcement of the resumption of regular international passenger flights from 27th March

