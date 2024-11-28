Punit Goenka confident about ZEE’s growth amid legal and industry challenges
Summary
- While television remains the largest contributor to both revenue and margin, Goenka stated that digital and music businesses are poised for faster growth
Mumbai: At the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), CEO Punit Goenka addressed shareholders’ concerns, outlining strategies for growth and updates on ongoing legal challenges. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to navigating the evolving media landscape while creating long-term value for stakeholders.