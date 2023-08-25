Punit Goenka moves SAT against Sebi's 14 Aug order barring him from boards of Zee cos1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Goenka requested a stay on the effect and operation of the regulator’s confirmatory order barring him from the boards of Zee cos
Mumbai: Punit Goenka, former head of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, on Friday moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal challenging a recent confirmatory order by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that restrained him and Subhash Chandra from holding any key positions in Zee group entities until further orders.